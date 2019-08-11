Reviewing Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s results

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 1.99 N/A 0.35 38.41 Inseego Corp. 5 1.67 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearfield Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clearfield Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Clearfield Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. From a competition point of view, Inseego Corp. has a 0.44 beta which is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearfield Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Inseego Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Clearfield Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Clearfield Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Inseego Corp. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 38.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares and 65.7% of Inseego Corp. shares. 17.3% are Clearfield Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Clearfield Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Inseego Corp.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.