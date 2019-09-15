Reviewing Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s results

Both Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 2.08 N/A 0.35 38.41 Ciena Corporation 40 1.76 N/A 1.28 35.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ciena Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearfield Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Clearfield Inc. is currently more expensive than Ciena Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Clearfield Inc. and Ciena Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Clearfield Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ciena Corporation has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Clearfield Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Ciena Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Clearfield Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ciena Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Clearfield Inc. and Ciena Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ciena Corporation 0 2 9 2.82

Clearfield Inc. has a 49.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19. On the other hand, Ciena Corporation’s potential upside is 22.87% and its consensus price target is $49. The results provided earlier shows that Clearfield Inc. appears more favorable than Ciena Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.5% of Ciena Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% are Clearfield Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are Ciena Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Clearfield Inc. has stronger performance than Ciena Corporation

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats Ciena Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.