Reviewing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)’s and MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s results

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Marketing Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 5 0.41 N/A -0.70 0.00 MDC Partners Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and MDC Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and MDC Partners Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MDC Partners Inc. 0.00% 29% -5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, MDC Partners Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival MDC Partners Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MDC Partners Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and MDC Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MDC Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 173.68% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. with average target price of $6.5. Competitively MDC Partners Inc. has an average target price of $2, with potential downside of -9.50%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than MDC Partners Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.62% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of MDC Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, MDC Partners Inc. has 4.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% MDC Partners Inc. 5.04% -2.72% 21.95% -16.67% -51.92% -4.21%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than MDC Partners Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. beats MDC Partners Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; and e-commerce management. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.