Reviewing Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)’s and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s results

We are contrasting Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Marketing Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 4 0.47 N/A -0.70 0.00 Marchex Inc. 4 1.54 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Marchex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Marchex Inc.’s 1.43 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Marchex Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Marchex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. and Marchex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is $4.07, with potential upside of 47.46%. Meanwhile, Marchex Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 137.39%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marchex Inc. seems more appealing than Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.62% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares and 75.6% of Marchex Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Marchex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. -14.41% -35.39% -36.61% -43.89% -29.53% -41.62% Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15%

For the past year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Marchex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Marchex Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays. It also operates SmartBike bicycle rental program, which provides bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities; and sells street furniture equipment, as well as provides cleaning and maintenance, and production and creative services. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. serves business services, technology, beverage, travel, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, food and food products, and automotive accessories and equipment industries. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated approximately 590,000 advertising displays worldwide. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of iHeartCommunications, Inc.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.