Reviewing Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)’s and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s results

Both Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) are Waste Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Clean Harbors Inc.
|70
|1.24
|N/A
|1.40
|55.54
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|1
|1.60
|N/A
|-7.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clean Harbors Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Clean Harbors Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Clean Harbors Inc.
|0.00%
|6.7%
|2.1%
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Clean Harbors Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.
Liquidity
Clean Harbors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Clean Harbors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Recycling Energy Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Clean Harbors Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Clean Harbors Inc.’s upside potential is 9.23% at a $81.33 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 93.1% of Clean Harbors Inc. shares and 5.1% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Clean Harbors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.82% of China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Clean Harbors Inc.
|8.36%
|10.32%
|9.75%
|30.29%
|38.97%
|57.67%
|China Recycling Energy Corporation
|-2.13%
|-13.14%
|-44.48%
|-69.42%
|-74.69%
|-50.27%
For the past year Clean Harbors Inc. had bullish trend while China Recycling Energy Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Clean Harbors Inc. beats China Recycling Energy Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.
