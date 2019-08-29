Reviewing Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)’s and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s results

Both Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) and China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) are Waste Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors Inc. 70 1.24 N/A 1.40 55.54 China Recycling Energy Corporation 1 1.60 N/A -7.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Clean Harbors Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Clean Harbors Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 2.1% China Recycling Energy Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Clean Harbors Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Clean Harbors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Clean Harbors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Clean Harbors Inc. and China Recycling Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 China Recycling Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Clean Harbors Inc.’s upside potential is 9.23% at a $81.33 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.1% of Clean Harbors Inc. shares and 5.1% of China Recycling Energy Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Clean Harbors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.82% of China Recycling Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clean Harbors Inc. 8.36% 10.32% 9.75% 30.29% 38.97% 57.67% China Recycling Energy Corporation -2.13% -13.14% -44.48% -69.42% -74.69% -50.27%

For the past year Clean Harbors Inc. had bullish trend while China Recycling Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Clean Harbors Inc. beats China Recycling Energy Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.