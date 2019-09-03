Reviewing Clarus Corporation (CLAR)’s and Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s results

We are contrasting Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) and Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Sporting Goods companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Corporation 13 1.46 N/A 0.35 40.94 Escalade Incorporated 11 0.81 N/A 1.39 8.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Clarus Corporation and Escalade Incorporated. Escalade Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarus Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clarus Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Escalade Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Corporation 0.00% 6.4% 5.1% Escalade Incorporated 0.00% 15.4% 13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Clarus Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Escalade Incorporated’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Clarus Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Escalade Incorporated are 5.9 and 2.7 respectively. Escalade Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Clarus Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Clarus Corporation shares and 29% of Escalade Incorporated shares. About 26.3% of Clarus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Escalade Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clarus Corporation -0.9% 0.28% 4.66% 28.42% 68.07% 42% Escalade Incorporated -0.6% 1.23% -2.37% -1.87% -12.65% 0.7%

For the past year Clarus Corporation has stronger performance than Escalade Incorporated

Summary

Clarus Corporation beats Escalade Incorporated on 6 of the 10 factors.

Clarus Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and various other outdoor recreation activities in the United States and internationally. The company provides climbing products, such as belay/rappel devices, bouldering products, carabiners and quickdraws, chalks, chalk bags, climbing packs, crampons, crash pads, harnesses, technical and mountaineering ice axes, ice and rock protection devices, bouldering line of technical apparels, and various other climbing accessories; and skiing products comprising technical apparels, airbags, winter packs for skiing, bindings, poles, skis, skins, snow gloves, and snow packs, as well as avalanche safety devices, including transceivers, probes, and shovels. It also offers mountain line products, such as mountaineering backpacks for backpacking, expeditions, alpinism, and day use in the outdoor and urban environments, as well as gloves, headlamps, lights, tents, trekking poles, and various other hiking and mountaineering accessories. The company sells its products under the Black Diamond and PIEPS brands to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers, as well as to winter outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, and outdoor-inspired consumers. Clarus Corporation offers its products through independent specialty stores; specialty chains, including premium sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores; and online at blackdiamondequipment.com, as well as through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. Clarus Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, on-line retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.