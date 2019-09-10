Reviewing CKX Lands Inc. (CKX)’s and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s results

As Property Management businesses, CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CKX Lands Inc. 10 23.39 N/A 0.20 52.18 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.34 N/A 3.77 4.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CKX Lands Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CKX Lands Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CKX Lands Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 2.5% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8%

Volatility & Risk

CKX Lands Inc. has a beta of 0.49 and its 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CKX Lands Inc. and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.7% and 21.9%. CKX Lands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 19.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36%

For the past year CKX Lands Inc. has -0.29% weaker performance while Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has 45.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats CKX Lands Inc.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.