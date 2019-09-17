Reviewing CKX Lands Inc. (CKX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Property Management company, CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CKX Lands Inc. has 9.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.6% of CKX Lands Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CKX Lands Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.50% 2.50% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CKX Lands Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CKX Lands Inc. N/A 10 52.18 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

CKX Lands Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio CKX Lands Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CKX Lands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CKX Lands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.80 2.67

The peers have a potential upside of 156.12%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CKX Lands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year CKX Lands Inc. has -0.29% weaker performance while CKX Lands Inc.’s rivals have 29.04% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CKX Lands Inc. are 30.7 and 30.7. Competitively, CKX Lands Inc.’s peers have 5.56 and 5.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. CKX Lands Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CKX Lands Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.49 shows that CKX Lands Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CKX Lands Inc.’s peers are 19.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

CKX Lands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CKX Lands Inc.’s peers beat CKX Lands Inc.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.