Reviewing C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ)’s and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)’s results

Since C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 10 -0.60 64.10M -2.65 0.00 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 6 0.00 4.58M 0.50 13.45

Demonstrates C&J Energy Services Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 633,399,209.49% -13.9% -11.2% Ranger Energy Services Inc. 71,007,751.94% -3.3% -1.1%

Liquidity

C&J Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ranger Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for C&J Energy Services Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ranger Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

C&J Energy Services Inc. has a 61.05% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16.25. Ranger Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a 38.25% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that C&J Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Ranger Energy Services Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

C&J Energy Services Inc. and Ranger Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.67% and 51.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Ranger Energy Services Inc. -8.78% -15.19% -14.65% -18.98% -30.57% 29.59%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has -18.96% weaker performance while Ranger Energy Services Inc. has 29.59% stronger performance.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The company offers well completion support, workover, well maintenance, and decommissioning services; and a suite of complementary services, including wireline, snubbing, fluid management, and well service-related equipment rental services. It operates a fleet of 68 well service rigs. The company also owns and operates a fleet of modular natural gas processing equipment that processes rich natural gas streams at the wellhead or central gathering points. It serves onshore exploration and production operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.