Reviewing C&J Energy Services Inc. (CJ)’s and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s results

Since C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services Inc. 13 0.36 N/A -2.65 0.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 14 0.60 N/A 1.52 9.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of C&J Energy Services Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows C&J Energy Services Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of C&J Energy Services Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. C&J Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

C&J Energy Services Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

C&J Energy Services Inc. has a 44.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.25. On the other hand, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s potential upside is 68.29% and its consensus price target is $19. The data provided earlier shows that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. appears more favorable than C&J Energy Services Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares and 80% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of C&J Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) C&J Energy Services Inc. 4.19% -6.09% -20.9% -30.93% -53.68% -18.96% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27%

For the past year C&J Energy Services Inc. has -18.96% weaker performance while Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has 9.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.