Reviewing Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB)’s and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s results

Both Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. 22 3.24 N/A 0.95 23.44 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.56 N/A 1.96 13.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Hawaiian Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Hawaiian Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Civista Bancshares Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 54.3% and 98.8%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Civista Bancshares Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27% First Hawaiian Inc. 1.44% 4.04% -1.69% 2.69% -4.77% 18.88%

For the past year Civista Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Hawaiian Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors First Hawaiian Inc. beats Civista Bancshares Inc.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.