Reviewing Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB)’s and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s results

Since Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares Inc. 22 3.26 N/A 0.95 23.44 American River Bankshares 13 3.44 N/A 0.80 16.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Civista Bancshares Inc. and American River Bankshares. American River Bankshares seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Civista Bancshares Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Civista Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than American River Bankshares.

Profitability

Table 2 has Civista Bancshares Inc. and American River Bankshares’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.7% American River Bankshares 0.00% 6.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Civista Bancshares Inc.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, American River Bankshares has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Civista Bancshares Inc. and American River Bankshares are owned by institutional investors at 54.3% and 52.5% respectively. About 1.1% of Civista Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.8% are American River Bankshares’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civista Bancshares Inc. 0.5% 0.05% 1.14% 16.87% -8.73% 27.27% American River Bankshares -1.5% 7.17% 1.78% 1.15% -15.22% -5.73%

For the past year Civista Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while American River Bankshares had bearish trend.

Summary

Civista Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American River Bankshares.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate mortgages, commercial real estate loans, commercial and agriculture loans, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust and third party insurance services. It has branches in Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Castalia, Port Clinton, New Washington, Shelby, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Dublin, Plain City, Russells Point, Urbana, Dayton, and Quincy communities of Ohio. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.