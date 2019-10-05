Reviewing Civeo Corporation (CVEO)’s and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s results

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 1 -0.27 125.53M -0.57 0.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 66 2.15 398.69M 1.08 59.54

Table 1 demonstrates Civeo Corporation and IHS Markit Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Civeo Corporation and IHS Markit Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 9,319,919,815.87% -19% -8.9% IHS Markit Ltd. 603,253,139.66% 5.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Civeo Corporation has a 4.12 beta, while its volatility is 312.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IHS Markit Ltd. has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Civeo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, IHS Markit Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Civeo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Civeo Corporation and IHS Markit Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of IHS Markit Ltd. is $74.33, which is potential 10.35% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.2% of Civeo Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.2% of IHS Markit Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are IHS Markit Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year Civeo Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than IHS Markit Ltd.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Civeo Corporation.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.