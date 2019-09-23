Reviewing Civeo Corporation (CVEO)’s and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s results

Since Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo Corporation 2 0.51 N/A -0.57 0.00 Blink Charging Co. 3 26.92 N/A 1.30 2.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Civeo Corporation and Blink Charging Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Civeo Corporation and Blink Charging Co.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Civeo Corporation is 312.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.12. Blink Charging Co.’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Civeo Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Blink Charging Co. has 4.1 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Civeo Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Civeo Corporation and Blink Charging Co. are owned by institutional investors at 70.2% and 13.2% respectively. About 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Blink Charging Co. has 41.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38% Blink Charging Co. 14.29% 16.03% -1.3% 28.27% 4.11% 76.74%

For the past year Civeo Corporation has weaker performance than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

Blink Charging Co. beats Civeo Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.