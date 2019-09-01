Reviewing City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)’s and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)’s results

As REIT – Office businesses, City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT Inc. 12 3.65 N/A -0.45 0.00 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.41 N/A 0.10 228.44

Table 1 highlights City Office REIT Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows City Office REIT Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.7% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 2.3% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

City Office REIT Inc. has a beta of 0.43 and its 57.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

City Office REIT Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

City Office REIT Inc. has a -5.83% downside potential and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of City Office REIT Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of City Office REIT Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Office REIT Inc. 0.81% 1.23% 7.75% 8.12% -1.82% 20.78% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 3.69% 4.83% -3.18% 1.53% -2.71% 13.33%

For the past year City Office REIT Inc. was more bullish than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Columbia Property Trust Inc. beats City Office REIT Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (Â“NRAÂ”).

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.