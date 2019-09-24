Reviewing City Office REIT Inc. (CIO-PA)’s and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)’s results

Since City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO.PA) and Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) are part of the REIT – Office industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT Inc. 25 3.42 N/A -0.46 0.00 Kilroy Realty Corporation 77 10.09 N/A 2.68 29.66

Table 1 demonstrates City Office REIT Inc. and Kilroy Realty Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kilroy Realty Corporation 0.00% 7% 3.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown City Office REIT Inc. and Kilroy Realty Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kilroy Realty Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Kilroy Realty Corporation is $82, which is potential 5.32% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Kilroy Realty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Office REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Kilroy Realty Corporation 2.49% 7.02% 2.77% 13.37% 11.15% 26.37%

Summary

Kilroy Realty Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors City Office REIT Inc.

Kilroy Realty Corporation. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It own, develop, acquire and manage real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Seattle. Kilroy Realty Corporation. was founded in 1947 and is based in Los Angeles, California.