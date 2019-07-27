Reviewing City Holding Company (CHCO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

City Holding Company has 65.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.5% of City Holding Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have City Holding Company and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Holding Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares City Holding Company and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio City Holding Company N/A 76 16.62 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

City Holding Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio City Holding Company is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for City Holding Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score City Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 28.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of City Holding Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Holding Company -2.09% 0.22% 1.53% 3.12% 7.76% 14.88% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year City Holding Company’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

City Holding Company has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, City Holding Company’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

City Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.