Reviewing City Holding Company (CHCO)’s and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s results

Both City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Holding Company 76 5.57 N/A 4.70 16.50 First Bancorp 37 3.83 N/A 3.09 11.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of City Holding Company and First Bancorp. First Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than City Holding Company. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. City Holding Company’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us City Holding Company and First Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5% First Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

City Holding Company has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Bancorp’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of City Holding Company shares are held by institutional investors while 67.6% of First Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. City Holding Company’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of First Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59% First Bancorp 3.79% -0.03% -2.99% -0.75% -10.95% 13.1%

For the past year City Holding Company’s stock price has bigger growth than First Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 8 factors City Holding Company beats First Bancorp.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.