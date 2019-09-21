Reviewing City Holding Company (CHCO)’s and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s results

Both City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Holding Company 76 5.78 N/A 4.70 16.50 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.79 N/A 1.14 16.16

Demonstrates City Holding Company and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than City Holding Company. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. City Holding Company is presently more expensive than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows City Holding Company and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1%

Risk and Volatility

City Holding Company has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given City Holding Company and Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score City Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average target price and a 2.66% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of City Holding Company shares and 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.5% of City Holding Company shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59% Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34%

For the past year City Holding Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 10 of the 10 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.