Reviewing Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)’s and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s results

This is a contrast between Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 100 4.05 N/A 3.52 26.75 LivePerson Inc. 28 9.29 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citrix Systems Inc. and LivePerson Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9% LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4%

Risk & Volatility

Citrix Systems Inc.’s 1.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, LivePerson Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Citrix Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, LivePerson Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. LivePerson Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citrix Systems Inc. and LivePerson Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

The upside potential is 10.37% for Citrix Systems Inc. with average target price of $102. On the other hand, LivePerson Inc.’s potential downside is -11.88% and its average target price is $33.75. The results provided earlier shows that Citrix Systems Inc. appears more favorable than LivePerson Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares and 84.3% of LivePerson Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of LivePerson Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02% LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. has -8.02% weaker performance while LivePerson Inc. has 75.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Citrix Systems Inc. beats LivePerson Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.