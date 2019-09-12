Reviewing Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)’s and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s results

Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 98 4.21 N/A 3.52 26.75 Guidewire Software Inc. 99 11.21 N/A 0.99 102.70

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Citrix Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. Guidewire Software Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Citrix Systems Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Citrix Systems Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Guidewire Software Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Citrix Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.01 beta indicates that Citrix Systems Inc. is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Guidewire Software Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Citrix Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Guidewire Software Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citrix Systems Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Citrix Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $102, while its potential upside is 5.70%. On the other hand, Guidewire Software Inc.’s potential upside is 21.00% and its consensus price target is $132. Based on the results delivered earlier, Guidewire Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Citrix Systems Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.9% of Citrix Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Guidewire Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Citrix Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.