Reviewing Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)’s and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 100 4.13 N/A 3.56 26.97 EVO Payments Inc. 28 4.65 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citrix Systems Inc. and EVO Payments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citrix Systems Inc. and EVO Payments Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 2.4% EVO Payments Inc. 0.00% -50.2% -1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citrix Systems Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor EVO Payments Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. EVO Payments Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citrix Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citrix Systems Inc. and EVO Payments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.7%. Insiders held 0.9% of Citrix Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are EVO Payments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -1.54% -6.07% -8.54% -10.25% -10.02% -6.27% EVO Payments Inc. 3.13% 2.33% 11.89% 8.66% 0% 17.47%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. had bearish trend while EVO Payments Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Citrix Systems Inc. beats EVO Payments Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization, and settlement and cross-border processing. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an intermediary between merchants and card networks. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.