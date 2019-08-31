Reviewing Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)’s and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s results

Both Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems Inc. 98 4.03 N/A 3.52 26.75 Aspen Technology Inc. 118 15.30 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Aspen Technology Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Citrix Systems Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Citrix Systems Inc. is presently more affordable than Aspen Technology Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems Inc. 0.00% 92.3% 10.9% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

Citrix Systems Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aspen Technology Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citrix Systems Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Aspen Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Aspen Technology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citrix Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citrix Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Citrix Systems Inc. has an average price target of $102, and a 9.70% upside potential. Competitively Aspen Technology Inc. has an average price target of $135, with potential upside of 1.35%. Based on the results shown earlier, Citrix Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Aspen Technology Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citrix Systems Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.92%. Citrix Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citrix Systems Inc. -6.43% -4.21% -6.49% -7.21% -14.75% -8.02% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year Citrix Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Aspen Technology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats Citrix Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud-based service worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. Its workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions. In addition, the company offers delivery networking products comprising NetScaler ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller and load balancer for mobile, remote, and branch users; and NetScaler SD-WAN, an integrated platform that enhances traditional enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and virtual desktops for remote users. Further, it provides Cloud Services that include ShareFile, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; and Citrix Cloud that delivers its XenApp, XenDesktop, XenMobile, ShareFile, and NetScaler Gateway services virtually through the cloud. Additionally, the company offers software maintenance, subscription, technical support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers; and through systems integrators, resellers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.