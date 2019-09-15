Reviewing Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s results

Both Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 5.16 N/A 1.84 13.92 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.47 N/A 0.72 11.63

Table 1 highlights Citizens & Northern Corporation and Severn Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Severn Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Citizens & Northern Corporation is presently more expensive than Severn Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.27 beta indicates that Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citizens & Northern Corporation and Severn Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 19.3%. About 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68% Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51%

For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend while Severn Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Severn Bancorp Inc.