Reviewing Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC)’s and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s results

Both Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|5.16
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
|Severn Bancorp Inc.
|9
|2.47
|N/A
|0.72
|11.63
Table 1 highlights Citizens & Northern Corporation and Severn Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Severn Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Citizens & Northern Corporation is presently more expensive than Severn Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
|Severn Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|9.6%
|1%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.27 beta indicates that Citizens & Northern Corporation is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Severn Bancorp Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.82 beta.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Citizens & Northern Corporation and Severn Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.3% and 19.3%. About 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.16% of Severn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
|Severn Bancorp Inc.
|-1.17%
|-2.91%
|-9.36%
|2.31%
|-2.09%
|5.51%
For the past year Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend while Severn Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation beats Severn Bancorp Inc.
