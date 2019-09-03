Reviewing Citizens Inc. (CIA)’s and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s results

Both Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) are each other’s competitor in the Life Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Inc. 7 1.25 N/A -0.30 0.00 GWG Holdings Inc. 11 4.40 N/A -20.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citizens Inc. and GWG Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Inc. 0.00% -7.7% -0.9% GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. GWG Holdings Inc.’s 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.1 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citizens Inc. and GWG Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 0.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Citizens Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Inc. -3.25% 1.92% 10.86% 2.9% -5.58% -0.93% GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99%

For the past year Citizens Inc. had bearish trend while GWG Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GWG Holdings Inc. beats Citizens Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.