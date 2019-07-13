Reviewing Citizens Inc. (CIA)’s and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens Inc.
|7
|1.47
|N/A
|-0.22
|0.00
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|26
|0.58
|N/A
|1.63
|16.40
Table 1 highlights Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.3% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Citizens Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens Inc.
|1.75%
|0.72%
|-1.97%
|-11.34%
|-6.7%
|-7.45%
|Brighthouse Financial Inc.
|0.91%
|2.3%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.92%
For the past year Citizens Inc. has -7.45% weaker performance while Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 7.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Citizens Inc.
