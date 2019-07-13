Reviewing Citizens Inc. (CIA)’s and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Life Insurance industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Inc. 7 1.47 N/A -0.22 0.00 Brighthouse Financial Inc. 26 0.58 N/A 1.63 16.40

Table 1 highlights Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citizens Inc. and Brighthouse Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.3% and 0% respectively. 0.4% are Citizens Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Inc. 1.75% 0.72% -1.97% -11.34% -6.7% -7.45% Brighthouse Financial Inc. 0.91% 2.3% 0% 0% 0% 7.92%

For the past year Citizens Inc. has -7.45% weaker performance while Brighthouse Financial Inc. has 7.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Brighthouse Financial Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Citizens Inc.