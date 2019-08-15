Reviewing Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)’s and Its Peers results

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citizens Holding Company has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.90% 0.70% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Holding Company N/A 21 17.90 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Holding Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Holding Company 2.22% 0.81% -2.93% -7.78% -2.95% 1% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Citizens Holding Company was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Holding Company has a beta of -0.13 and its 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Citizens Holding Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Citizens Holding Company’s competitors beat Citizens Holding Company.