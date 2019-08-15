Reviewing Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)’s and Its Peers results

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Citizens Holding Company has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Citizens Holding Company
|0.00%
|7.90%
|0.70%
|Industry Average
|14.78%
|9.92%
|0.99%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Citizens Holding Company and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Citizens Holding Company
|N/A
|21
|17.90
|Industry Average
|42.25M
|285.86M
|23.43
Citizens Holding Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Citizens Holding Company and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Citizens Holding Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.33
|1.14
|2.72
The rivals have a potential upside of 98.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Citizens Holding Company and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Citizens Holding Company
|2.22%
|0.81%
|-2.93%
|-7.78%
|-2.95%
|1%
|Industry Average
|2.44%
|3.00%
|6.60%
|10.24%
|11.39%
|14.99%
For the past year Citizens Holding Company was less bullish than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Citizens Holding Company has a beta of -0.13 and its 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company’s rivals are 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.
Dividends
Citizens Holding Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Citizens Holding Company’s competitors beat Citizens Holding Company.
