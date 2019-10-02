Reviewing Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI)’s and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s results

We are comparing Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 11 0.00 9.06M 0.40 27.18 Mercantile Bank Corporation 32 1.49 14.97M 2.74 12.25

Demonstrates Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and Mercantile Bank Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Mercantile Bank Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Mercantile Bank Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 81,990,950.23% 3.1% 0.3% Mercantile Bank Corporation 46,722,846.44% 11.1% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a 0.38 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Mercantile Bank Corporation’s 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.78 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -0.82% -2.5% -10.36% -1.36% -22.17% 0% Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9%

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation beats Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.