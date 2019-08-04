Reviewing Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI)’s and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s results

Both Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) and Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 11 2.25 N/A 0.40 27.18 Farmers National Banc Corp. 14 3.78 N/A 1.19 12.32

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. Farmers National Banc Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 0.3% Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.00% 12.9% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.38 beta means Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Farmers National Banc Corp.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. and Farmers National Banc Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farmers National Banc Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Farmers National Banc Corp. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 12.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.3% of Farmers National Banc Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Farmers National Banc Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. -0.82% -2.5% -10.36% -1.36% -22.17% 0% Farmers National Banc Corp. 0.07% -0.95% 0.9% 12.04% -7.82% 14.68%

Summary

Farmers National Banc Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.