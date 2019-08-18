Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Zafgen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.67 average target price and a 699.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.