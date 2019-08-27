Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 47.8% respectively. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.