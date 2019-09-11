Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

This is a contrast between Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 3,170.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 11.8%. Insiders owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.