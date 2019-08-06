Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.