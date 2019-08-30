Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Since Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 9.19 N/A -4.45 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.47. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Radius Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Radius Health Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Radius Health Inc. has an average target price of $24, with potential downside of -9.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Radius Health Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.