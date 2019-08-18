Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.35 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, which is potential 0.00% .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.