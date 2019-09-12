Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 44.58 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.47 shows that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.87 beta which is 87.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 11.6% respectively. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.