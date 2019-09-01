Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 115.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 0%. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.