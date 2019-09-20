Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.47 beta means Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 127.27% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 27.4% respectively. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.