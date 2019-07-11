Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)’s results

Since Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta and it is 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival KemPharm Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. KemPharm Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.43% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.46% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -28.09% weaker performance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.