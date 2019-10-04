Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.71 25.81M -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 972,321,519.76% -52.4% -46.2% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,392,551.89% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $116, which is potential 86.41% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 73.2%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 42.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.