Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 23.41 N/A -4.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 2.76 which is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 4.8 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Insmed Incorporated is $43.5, which is potential 166.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 94.4%. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.