Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.52M -0.81 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.21M -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 935,994,494.15% -52.4% -46.2% Gossamer Bio Inc. 192,396,777.44% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.6% and 72.1%. Insiders owned roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.