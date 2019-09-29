Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 11.59M -0.81 0.00 Galapagos NV 164 0.00 37.11M -1.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,134,272,851.83% -52.4% -46.2% Galapagos NV 22,601,863.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 3 3.00

Galapagos NV on the other hand boasts of a $199 consensus price target and a 29.34% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 16.78% respectively. Insiders owned 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.