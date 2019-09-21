Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 176.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 0% respectively. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.