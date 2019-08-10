Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s results

Both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 14.8% respectively. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.