Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.10 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.14 beta is the reason why it is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 50.58% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 90% respectively. About 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.