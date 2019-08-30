Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

Since Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.13 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s 60.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Cerus Corporation which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cerus Corporation is $7.5, which is potential 39.93% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.