Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 80 110.07 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Blueprint Medicines Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average target price is $116.75, while its potential upside is 16.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 96% respectively. Insiders held 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.