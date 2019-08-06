Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s results

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 28.10 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.47 beta. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival BioTime Inc. is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. BioTime Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.