Reviewing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 573.48 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.46% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.